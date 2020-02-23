MUSCLE SHOALS — Gerald Thomas Robbins, 80, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Rudy Guess and Dr. Jack McLendon will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He loved to ride his HarleyDavidson motorcycle and to travel with his wife, Glenda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stancil and Asalee Robbins; and sister, Easter Massengill.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Robbins; children, Gina Hayes (Jeff) and Greg Robbins (Kathy); grandchildren, Robbie Gaston (Brittany), Kalyn Robbins, and Jack Robbins; great-grandchildren, Raley, Parks, Emma, Dylan, Maebel, and Ayden; brother, Doug Robbins (Peggy); sister, Glenda Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his Masonic Brothers, Clayton Moore, J.O. Taylor, Drew Mansell, Randy Mansell, Larry Gist, David Jordan, Jim Scofield, Paul Creasy, and Van Tidwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
