FLORENCE
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover
- UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil
- Girl Scouts promoting friendship and self-confidence
- Piecing together a career in fashion design
- Leighton sisters' dream becomes reality
- No one has fallen so far they can't get back up
- Dolores Hydock was born to spin tales
- Mars Hill students celebrate Read Across America
Most Read
Articles
- Concert set for Muscle Shoals 100th anniversary
- Shoals becomes regular riverboat stop
- Airport sticking with jet service through 2024
- Florence pedestrian struck, killed Tuesday night
- Tiffin Motorhomes announces another round of layoffs
- Former officer's bond set at $300K
- Shoals could reap $1M from fishing tournament
- WOWL broadcast tower goes down
- Suit seeks almost $500K from Inspiration Landing developer
- Muscle Shoals man indicted for trafficking fentanyl
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Former Colbert sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
- Concert set for Muscle Shoals 100th anniversary
- Terry Graves
- Device adds a new 'buzz' to Scholars Bowl competition
- Chester Freeman Watkins
- Shoals becomes regular riverboat stop
- Sandra Hunt
- Shirley Wylowdene Bevis Behel
- Sheffield man accused of sending nude images to a juvenile
- Airport sticking with jet service through 2024
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)
- US is struggling for its very soul (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
- Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)
Commented