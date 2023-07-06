FLORENCE — Gerald W. Clark, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL surrounded by his loving family. Services honoring the life of Mr. Clark will be at 1 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Beech Hill Church of Christ in Benton County with visitation starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Beech Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.

