FLORENCE — Gerald Wayne Lindley, Sr., 78, died January 31, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. He was the husband of Frances Lindley.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.