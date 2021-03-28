FLORENCE — Geraldine “GIA” Stevenson Ashley, of Florence, Alabama, age 85, passed away March 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at Woodlawn Church of Christ. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. and service will start at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.
We kindly request you be mindful of the COVID-19 situation and the health and safety of everyone. Please follow the CDC guidelines.
GIA was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sammy Ashley; parents, Iven and Mary Stevenson; sisters, Billie Jean Stevenson and Wanda Faye Smith.
Survivors include her children, Connie Perry (Stephen) and Terri Spires; granddaughters, Samantha Johnson (Travis) and Kaylee Ashley; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Braydon, Payton; adopted daughters, Cindy Jones and Shelia Lepere; special nieces, Beth Hill and Denise Black; and special neighbor, Andy Woodruff.
GIA was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a lifelong member of Woodlawn Church of Christ and an avid Alabama football fan. She enjoyed listening to Miranda Lambert and loved cutting grass. Most important to GIA was her family, she always put her family first.
Pallbearers will be Tim Bowens, Ken Davis, John Paul Heupel, Colton Knox, Nathan Knox, Hayden Southern.
Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons, deacons and elders at Woodlawn.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Mann; Dr. Daughtery, Dr. Patel, and Staff at N.W. Alabama Cancer Center and staff at Kindred Hospice for the care given to our family.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Woodlawn Church of Christ Building Fund or American Cancer Society. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com.
Commented