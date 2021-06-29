MUSCLE SHOALS — Geraldine Graham Joly, 95, died June 26, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

