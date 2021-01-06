MUSCLE SHOALS — Geraldine “Jerri” Graham O’Dell, 85, died January 5, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the later Herman O’Dell. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.