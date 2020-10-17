TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Geraldine Holt Rushing, 83, died October 10, 2020. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation is 10:30-11 a.m. at the cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, is in charge of arrangements.

