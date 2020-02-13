LEIGHTON — Geraldine King Fuqua, 59, died February 8, 2020. Public viewing 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday at Cave Spring M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals. Ms. Fuqua will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cave Spring Church Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

