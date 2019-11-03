MUSCLE SHOALS — Geraldine Lawson Martin (Tink), wife, mother, and grandmother passed away quietly at her home Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. Family was bedside along with her beloved dogs Lola and Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Annie Lawson; her husband, Donnie T. Martin; grandson, Jesse Martin; and six siblings. Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Donna Martin Parker (Ronni) of Sheffield; son, Jeffery Martin (Tammy) of Florence; grandson, Brian Martin of Sheffield; and two great grandchildren that she dearly loved, Lillian and Logan Martin of Athens. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews whom she also dearly loved.
Thanks also to her caregivers, Gloria Bolton and Debra Chaney, who were greatly appreciated by Mrs. Martin and the family.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. November 6, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colbert County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A life celebration will follow the service at Mrs. Martin’s home.
Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia is directing.
