ROGERSVILLE — Gerlean Gautney Hammond, 84, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. She retired from Lauderdale County Board of Education as a special needs bus driver and classroom aide. She was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ, a master seamstress and gardener.

