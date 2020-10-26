TISHOMINGO, MS — Gernice Powell, 73, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Burial will be in Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

