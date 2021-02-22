LEIGHTON — Gernice Ricks, 86, died February 20, 2021. Public Viewing will be February 23, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m, on Tuesday, at the funeral home. A graeside service will be held Wednesday, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

