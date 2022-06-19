PHIL CAMPBELL — Gerry Levon Lowe, 75, died June 14, 2022. A service will be held at a later date in Springfield, MO. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. Gerry was a Vietnam veteran with the US Marine Corps.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.