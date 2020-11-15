LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Gertis Irene Robertson, 99, died November 13, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Sunday at Neal Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.

