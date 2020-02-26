FLORENCE — Gertrude Alderden Favenesi died February 22, 2020 in Florence, AL. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. E.J. Favenesi; parents, William and Gertrude and brothers, John, Martin and William. Survivors include children, Renee’ Pugh, Lenore Favenesi, Jim Favenesi (Pamela), Bill Favenesi (Gwyn) and Denise Brown plus grandchildren, Marlin Pugh, Brian Pugh, Emma Brown, Jake Brown, Nicholas Favenesi, Isabella Favenesi and Gabriella Favenesi.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28th from 1-3 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Reverend John McKell officiating.
Born in Randolph, WI, November 15, 1932, Gert grew up in Lansing, IL and studied nursing at Rush Medical Center (previously Presbyterian Hospital) in Chicago, graduating in 1953. While working as a surgical nurse she met Al, married, and moved to Florence in 1958. Gert briefly continued her nursing career in Sheffield before focusing on her growing family and assisting Al in his podiatry practice.
During 62 years in Florence, Gert had two passions aside from family: being a faithful Christian at Westminster Presbyterian Church and traveling. At Westminster she served as an Elder, cooked on Wednesday nights, participated in Sunday school, circle and Bible study groups, delivered Meals on Wheels, served at the soup kitchen and was a choir member for 62 years. Since 2006 she advocated for and was an avid supporter of Westminster’s choir scholarship.
Gert and Al were early motorhome owners, purchasing their first motorhome in 1968. Together they traveled to 50 states and many Canadian provinces. After Al’s death, Gert became a world traveler. By the time she died she had visited Europe multiple times as well as the Baltic states, Russia, South America, Panama, China, Tibet, Korea, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, and, perhaps her two favorite trips, Israel and an African safari.
Gert always seemed to be on the go with Forest Hills Garden Club, Lifewise, plays, and symphonies. Even her children knew to get on her calendar. However, while she never became adept with technologies, not even ATM’s, if you were her family member, friend, mailman, hair stylist, lawn service, or fellow church member, you were guaranteed a card on birthdays and holidays. She was a loving and devoted family member and friend to many. Her warm smile, determination, and strength will be missed.
Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church choir scholarship fund (1520 Rickwood Road, Florence, AL 35630) are welcome in lieu of flowers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented