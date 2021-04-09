FLORENCE — Gertrude Brown Lowry, 93, of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Ernie Emmons will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and her grandchildren. Out of all her jobs she had being a mother was the one she enjoyed the most of all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Issac M. Lowry; parents, Rev. Robert and Mary V. Brown; brother, Bobby Lee Brown; sisters, Peggy Montgomery, Mildred Davis, and Jean Venable; and granddaughter, Amanda Potts.
She is survived by her son, Robert Marion Lowry (Judy); daughter, Mary Ann Curtice (Peter); sister, Rosemary Pearcy; grandchildren, Peter Curtice, Jr. (Cherie), Tina Davis (Scott), and Jessica McDonald (Steven); great-grandchildren, Brooke Williams (Milton), Nikki Watkins (Eli), Kaylee Davis, Ty Gilchrist, and Paisley McDonald; great-great-grandchildren, Kynzlee Hinton, Lane Watkins, Brentlyn Watkins, and Mason Curtice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be her loving grandsons, Peter Curtice, Jr., Ty Gilchrist, Scott Davis, Eli Watkins, Steven McDonald, Milton Williams, and Clay Birdyshaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Condey, Ancil Michael, and Bob Jones.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at their website www.stjude.org/donatetoday.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
