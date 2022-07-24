ROGERSVILLE — Gilbert Delonie “Fatty” Gibson, Jr., 59, of Rogersville died Friday, July 22, 2022, at his sister’s residence.
Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Chaplin Richard Parker and Zach Dayton officiating. Burial will be at Hurricane Cemetery.
Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Delonie Gibson, Sr. and Linda Joyce Gibson.
He is survived by his brothers, Timmy Gibson (Carolyn) and Jerry Gibson (Stacy); sisters, Michelle Simbeck (Bobby) and Lisa Townsand (Jeff); multiple nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Simbeck, Timmy Gibson, Jerry Gibson, Billy Murphy, Scotty Gibson, and Russell Laster. Honorary pallbearer will be Shannon Gibson.
A very special thank you to all the hospice nurses and staff especially Christy.
