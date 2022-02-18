KILLEN —  Gilford G. Creasy, 92, died February 17, 2022. No public services will be held. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cypress Inn, TN. He was the husband of Gloria Creasy. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

