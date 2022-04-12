RUSSELLVILLE — Gillie O’Neal Guinn, Russellville, left his earthly life Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 96.
He is survived by his son, James Guinn and wife, Ginger Sumerel Guinn, Spruce Pine; Juanita Guinn Martin and husband, James “Tuck” Martin, Russellville; and Janet Guinn Griffin and husband, Bill Griffin, Florence.
He leaves six grandchildren, Ashley Guinn Burchell (Adam), Florence; Braxton Guinn (Katie), Montgomery; Casey Guinn Stewart (Trace), Madison; Paige Martin, Russellville; Kalon Borden (Lacey), Tuscaloosa and Garrett Borden (Jasmine), Florence. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Luke and Sadie Kate Guinn, Adley, Ellynn and Liles Burchell, Brady and Annaliese Stewart, and Landon Borden, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Guinn was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Zula Mae Greenhill Guinn; parents, Minor Matthew Guinn and Fronia Petree Guinn; and five brothers, O.C., Voil, Troy, Orvil, and Foy Guinn.
Gillie was a WWII Navy veteran and retired from Union Carbide.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
A special message from his family, “Thank you so VERY much to the MANY caregivers that helped make Dad’s life more enjoyable over the past several years. Thank you to Kindred Home Health and the many nurses, especially Angie Massey and Katie McCarley, for taking such good care of Dad. We will never be able to express how much we appreciated your help, your love, and your dedication. SPECIAL THANKS to Sarah Scott, Dad’s day caregiver. We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”
In lieu of floral arrangements and gifts, donations can be made in his honor to the Dempsey Cemetery fund in c/o Hal Bray, 718 Pritchard Rd., Russellville, AL 35653.
Services are being conducted by Spry Funeral Home, 907 South Jackson Ave. Russellville, AL 35653. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the chapel, with the service following at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery.
