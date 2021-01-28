FLORENCE — Gina Cheree Liles Balentine, 53, died January 26, 2021. A private family visitation will be Saturday. A public graveside service will follow the family’s visitation in Greenview Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting with final arrangements.

