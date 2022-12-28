LEXINGTON — Gina Cottrell, 56, of Lexington, passed away at her residence Monday, December 26, 2022.
Visitation for Mrs. Cottrell will be Thursday, December 29th at Clements Baptist Church from 11-1 with the funeral service following. Tim Anderson will be officiating, and Jake Herrera will offer a eulogy. Burial will be in Corum Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bruce Brittnell, Derick Willams, Steven White, Kaden Rutherford, Chad Rutherford, Anthony Ramos, Mitchell Oliver and Mark McLemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Cottrell, Gabriel Puente, Lloyd Puente, Jr. and Lloyd Puente, Sr.
Gina was preceded in death by her father, James F. Carroll, Jr.; sister, Lisa L. Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Cottrell; children, Jessica (Chris) Denison, Brittany (Zac) Toner, Jake (Chelsey) Herrera, Jacob Cottrell, Harli (Wes) Sherrill; mother, Fonda Carroll; brothers, Doug (Debbie) Caroll, James Carroll III; sister, Shaun White; grandchildren, Kaden Rutherford, Shealyn Rouse, Charlee Herrera, Layne Cottrell, Emmie Toner, Jolee Herrera, Aspen Cottrell, Dylan Kate Toner, Ariat Cottrell, Wrenly Sherrill, Jett Herrera; and a host of loved nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Gina’s family.
