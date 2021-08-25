KILLEN
Gina Lynn Allen Moore, 53, of Killen, passed away August 23, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Balentine officiating.
Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lina Mae Allen, Robert Edison Allen, Clarence Robbins and Evelyn Jean Robbins; and stepfather, Charles Palmer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Robert “Bobby” Moore; children, Ashley Fisher (Eli) and Robert Tyler Moore; parents, Hoy Allen (Sheryl) and Donna Palmer; grandchildren, Adelyn and Jaxon Fisher; sisters, Tracy Greer and Kim Crosslin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gina loved playing with her grandchildren and her pets, and loved to travel.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented