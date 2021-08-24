KILLEN — Gina Lynn Moore, 53, died August 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 7 in the chapel. She was the wife of Robert “Bobby” Moore. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.