SMITHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Ginger C. Kent, 44, Smithville, TN, died May 8, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date.
Ginger was the beloved daughter of Tony and Charlotte Kent and Bill and Melissa Parkhurst. She was extremely kind to everyone and was a gifted scholar. Ginger was preceded in death by her grandparents, Millard and Adele Kent and Thomas and Ella Cross.
In addition to her parents, Ginger leaves behind brothers, Charley Kent and John Parkhurst; sister, Heather Parkhurst; long-term partner, Ken Harness; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
