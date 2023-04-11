F 4.11.23 Virginia McDougal.jpg

FLORENCE — Virginia “Ginger” Rosemary McDougal, age 39, of Florence, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, April 12th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

