RED BAY — Girtha Bentley Kuykendall, 83, died August 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.