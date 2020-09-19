LORETTO, TENN. — Gladys Alpha McDonald, 93, died September 17, 2020. Graveside serice is 2 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Cemetery, Loretto, TN. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

