KILLEN — Gladys Arlene Richardson, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and artist, age 83, passed away at her home in Killen, Alabama, November 11, 2021. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 16, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Service will immediately follow with Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be private in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nora Lea Johnson; sister, Pat Waldrep; brother, Monty Gooch; mother, Laura Gooch; father Walter Gooch.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Rufus Cloyd “R.C.” Richardson; children, Jenny Darby Donaldson (Hamilton), Kimberly Putman (Chris); brother, Dennis Gooch (Julia); grandchildren, Alana Rasmussen, Zoey Putman; and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Corbin, Macon, Kira, and Aiden.
Arlene worked several years for the U.S. Postal Service, Sunset Line and Twine, and Avon in her early years. She spent most of her life fulfilling her dream as an artist. Art was her lifelong passion. Arlene was a member of the Shoals Artist Guild where she met many of her cherished artist friends. Arlene was also involved for many years with the Tennessee Valley Art Association and the Kennedy Douglass Center in Florence. She was an accomplished artist, creating many beautiful artworks in landscapes, still life and portraiture. She could play the piano, beautifully by ear. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, loved her country home place and enjoyed the wildlife that frequented her home. She loved her late kitty “Little Bit” and enjoyed sharing her childhood memories and stories of years past with her family. Arlene was a caring, loving wife, mother, and grandmother; she cherished all her friends and family dearly. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene’s honor to Shoals Artist Guild, 124 East Tennessee Street, Florence, AL 35630.
