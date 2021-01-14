TOWN CREEK — Gladys Burlee Allen, 91, died January 12, 2021. There will be a short graveside gathering at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.