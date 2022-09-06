HALEYVILLE — Gladys Cagle, age 85, passed away Monday September 5, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at, Pinkard Funeral Home – Haleyville, AL. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with burial in Bethel Baptist #2 Cemetery.

