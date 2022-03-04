HOUSTON, TEXAS — Gladys Call Sherer, 97, formerly of Tuscumbia, died February 27, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

