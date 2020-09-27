PHIL CAMPBELL — Gladys F. Duboise, 87, died September 25, 2020. Private, family graveside service to be held in East Franklin Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.