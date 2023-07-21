F.7.21.23 Gladys Johns.jpg
Buy Now

LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Gladys Hill Johns, age 82 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN. Twice retired, her first retirement following a civil service career with the U.S. Army’s Missile Command Division (MICOM) on the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL, where she contributed to the production of the Patriot Missile, along with other notable Defense projects. She then obtained her Bachelor’s of Arts in Education from Athens State University, along with a Master’s Degree and AA Certificate from Alabama A&M University, as part of a 30-year second career in early education (1st Grade) at Lauderdale County Elementary School in Rogersville, AL. She was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

View our Print Replica