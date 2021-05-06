RED BAY — Gladys Olene Williams Holland, 95, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and worked at Blue Bell for 20 years. She was a member of Old Burleson Missionary Baptist Church.
Services will be Friday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Rusty Holland and Brother Walter Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Old Burleson Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three children, Roger Holland (Becky), Randy Holland (Rebecca) and Rita Inman (Danny); five grandchildren, Joe Holland (Christie), Rusty Holland (Crystal), Radley Holland (LaKesha), Reggie Holland (Lauren) and Josh Inman (Gretchen); nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Holland; her parents, Orville and Mary Murphree Williams, a daughter-in-law, Judy Holland; two brothers, Mordie and Quince Williams and one sister, Keva Grissom.
Pallbearers will be Joe Holland, Joey Holland, Radley Holland, Reggie Holland, Josh Inman, Tanner Holland, Brantley Holland and Case Holland.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 12-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
