FLORENCE — Gladys Marie Hodge passed away on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 19th, 1932, to Vardie and Vera Wilburn.
Marie became a widow at age 33 and moved back to Tennessee, where she spent many years managing restaurants in the area. She enjoyed traveling the country with her second husband, Fay, during his career as a trucker, and the two of them loved sharing stories of their time on the road. Any visits to Marie’s home involved a card game or two and great food, usually from the garden. She loved all children and babies, and her happiest moments in the last few years were spent with her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Huford Hyde and Fay Hodge; sisters, Ruby Valentine and Melany Gray; and son, Clifford “Clyde” Hyde.
She is survived by her children, Chuck (Michelle) Hyde, Judy (Larry) Geiger, and Keith Hyde; daughter-in-law, Sandra Hyde; grandchildren, Mike (Cindy) Hyde, Craig (Cherie) Hyde, Kirsten Harrison, Ani (Chris) Schulz, Richie (Brandy) Calton, and TG Calton; great-grandchildren, Jody, Laura, Colin, Stormy, Alexis, Ayden, Reece, Callen, Camden, Angel, Erika, and Shiloh; sisters, Grace (Harold) Pugh and Trudy Moore; brother, Ray (Ginger) Wilburn; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Marie will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, 819 Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, TN, at 6:30 P.M., with Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The family would like to express our thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, for the love and care they provided to Marie during the last two years.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.
