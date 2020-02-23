FLORENCE — Gladys Marie Williams, 91, passed from this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Rehab in Florence. She was a member of East Florence Church of Christ and a life-long resident of Florence, Alabama.
Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Gary Patton and Frank Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Marie was born on March 9, 1928 to Cora Butler MIles and Christopher Columbus Miles of Florence, Alabama, and she grew up in their Christian home on their farm at Jacksonburg, with eight siblings. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother, and lived a life of service to God, family and friends. Most of her life was dedicated to work which revolved around those vital roles. She loved nature and gardening and brightened her house and home with love, and with flowers and books of natural wonders. Married to G.W. Williams for 68 years, she managed their household through times of forced seperation during World War II and the Korean War, while G.W. served in the U.S. Navy, and helped him raise three children. She supported her husband for forty years as the wife of an elder at East Florence Church of Christ, and lovingly served there for many years as a children’s bible school teacher, especially preferring to teach pre-school aged children.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Williams; son, Stephen Wayne Williams; parents, Columbus and Cora Miles; brother, Ellis Miles; and sisters, Nelliw Ruth Miles Powers and Frances Miles Dennison.
She survived by her sons, Ronald W. Williams (Paula) of Florence, and Kent M. Williams of Decatur; sisters, Adine Butler, Janie Richardson (R.L.) of Florence; brothers, Calvin Miles (Laverne) of Florence, Arvel Miles (Betty) of Oxford, MS, and Jim Miles (Lynda) of Arlington, TN; grandchildren, Cary Williams (Paula, Chris Williams (Kim), Jeff Williams (Harley) of Florence, Jennifer Williams of Nashville, TN, Nathan Williams of Nashville, Audrey Williams Matthews of Florence, Weston Williams (Bridget) of Center Star, and Carson Williams (Hannah) of Killen; and great grandchildren, Broke and Claire Williams, Brenna WilliamsLambert (Guy), Tyrus, Piper, Layla, and Connor Williams.
Pallbearers will be Cary Williams, Chris Williams, Jeff Williams, Nathan Williams, Weston Williams, and Marion Higgins. Honrorary pallbearer will be Carson Williams, who is serving in the U.S. Army.
An online guestbook maybe signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
