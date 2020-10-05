RED BAY — Gladys Moore Parker, 70, died October 3, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. She was a member of Red Bay Church of Christ.

