TUSCUMBIA — Gladys Nell McGee Newton, 88, of Tuscumbia, AL., entered her Savior’s arms on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2 -4 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel. Casey Hagle will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia.
She was a wonderful Christian mother who instilled in her daughters a strong legacy of faith in God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vernon Newton; her parents, Freddie and Della McGee; sister, Hazel McGee Sledge; brothers, Dois Alva McGee and Derland McGee; son-in-law, Mackie Hovater.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Newton Biffle (Smokey), Susan Newton Hovater, and Beverly Newton Chesteen; grandson, J-Luke Chesteen (Natalie); great grandchild, Spencer Chesteen.
Pallbearers will be J-Luke Chesteen, James Turbyfill, Nathan Allen, Ricky Robbins, Jason Ivy, and Dwayne Hunt.
Special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Thompson and staff, Kindred Home Health, Gentiva Hospice, and the third central staff of Helen Keller Hospital.
