LEIGHTON — Gladys Pearl Summers, 85, of Leighton passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation today from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Donnie Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Ferguson Cemetery.
Mrs. Summers was a member of Rhoden Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Summers; parents, Henry and Altie Lovelady; sons, Jerry and Thomas Summers; brothers, Paul, Howard and Myron Welty Lovelady; and sisters, Mary Taylor and Fannie Maude Dawson.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Letson, Malcolm (Fran), Mark (Cindy) and Joe (Stacey) Summers; daughter-in-law, Claudia Summers; sisters, Ruth Tippett, Barbara Robertson, Helen Tidwell and Lila Saylors; brother, Woodrow Lovelady; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Dawson, Roy Tidwell, Garret Summers, Devin Summers, Wes Summers and Joe Summers.
The family kindly acknowledges the care and support of the staff of Keller Hospice, especially Elaine.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented