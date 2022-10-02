FLORENCE — Gladys Pauline Prescott, 97, died September 30, 2022. A graveside service will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.