TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Gladys Minerva Sowell, passed Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday at 5 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., November 3, 2021. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday from, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to High Street Church of Christ benevolent fund.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.