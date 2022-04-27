ANDERSON — Mrs. Gladys Weigart, 105 of Anderson, Alabama, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at Limestone Health Facility. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral home Chapel in Athens with Bill Barlow and Terry Lamar officiating and burial in Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 noon until service Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Mrs. Weigart was born September 20, 1916 in Limestone County. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Carol Stanford of Anderson; son, James Allen Weigart of Anderson; grandchildren, Ricky Stanford and Crystal Weigart; five great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard Brandon Weigart; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Ezell Weigart; son, L.B. Weigart Jr.; two grandchildren; four brothers; one sister.
Commented