LITTLEVILLE — Glen Arles Posey, 89, a native of Colbert County passed way Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Tyler Behel will be officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Grace Posey; son, Jimmy Posey; and daughter, Cathy Hamm.
He is survived by his son, John Posey; daughters, Cynthia Williams, Karen Roberson Babb (Harvey), and Suzanne Maloney; stepsons, Randal Kelsey and Robert Kelsey (Emily); thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
