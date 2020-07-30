FLORENCE — Glen William Nelson, 72, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dale Cohen of First United Methodist Church in Florence will perform the service, with special music by Kimi Samson. Elkins Funeral Home in Florence is assisting the family.
Glen or “Ghee,” as he was called by his grandchildren, was in every way a good man. He never met a stranger, although they all received the same reply when they asked how he was: “Tired, overworked, and underpaid. But still handsome and charming.” This was actually a fairly accurate statement. Although he never seemed tired, he worked himself to the bone - almost always for the benefit of others. Throughout his life he unfailingly demonstrated the work ethic he cultivated growing up on a Wisconsin farm with six siblings and working in manufacturing for four decades.
Glen offered us everything and anything he could give, from financial advice to physical labor to garden tools. He loved providing organized, efficient, and long-lasting solutions, and he was always our go-to guy when we wanted sound, practical guidance. He had a brilliant mind and a generous heart, and was one of the strongest and kindest people you’d ever meet. He was always there for us, even when we didn’t even know we needed him, and he was someone you always wanted in your corner. He loved fully, cared deeply, and protected fiercely. Glen’s sudden absence leaves us stunned, lost, and incredibly heartbroken; we’ll even miss his corny jokes and his northern accent.
Glen leaves a loyal and loving family to mourn his loss, including his wife, Debby Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Chad Roberson; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Doug and Patricia Hartley; grandchildren, Bailey, Bentlee, Bella, and Mac Roberson and Jessica and Jamie Hartley; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Sybil Stevens; sister, Lois Krinke; brothers, Walter “Junior”, Greg, Herb, and Ed Nelson; family friends, Todd, Lisa and Emma Grace Thompson; and an ever-changing pack of rescue dogs.
Glen would be honored by your tributes to Chloe’s Fund in his memory. He and Debby established Chloe’s Fund to subsidize emergency medical expenses for the rescue animals they worked tirelessly side-by-side to save. Please visit friendsofflas@gmail.com to donate via Paypal or mail checks to Friends of FLAS (memo “Chloe’s Fund”), 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630.
