PHIL CAMPBELL — Glen Wesley Demastus, 86, died April 24, 2021. Visitation was Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in Phil Campbell City Cemetery. He was the husband of Cheryl Ledlow Demastus.

