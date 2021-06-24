FLORENCE — Glen Wyatt, age 88, of Florence, passed away June 23, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Wyatt was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jo Wyatt; parents, Jesse and Georgia Wyatt; and great-grandson, Jaylon Williams.
He is survived: daughter, Jerri Ann Wyatt Alexander (Duane); son, Gregory Glen Wyatt (Tammy); grandchildren, Ben Alexander (Sarah Beth), Katie Alexander Ennis (Matt), Elizabeth Wyatt Williams (Nic), Alex Wyatt (Kesley), Samantha Wyatt Thompson (DeShawn); ten great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. He spent many happy hours with his friends of the Whorton Drug Store Coffee Club. He loved being Pops to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved animals, especially the pets he had through the years, his cats Tabby and Clete, and dogs, Hershey and Bama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
