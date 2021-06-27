FLORENCE — Glen Wyatt, 88, died June 23, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Williams Funeral Home directing. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com. Mr. Wyatt was a U.S. veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.