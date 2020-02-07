PHIL CAMPBELL — Glenda Ann Trapp Cash, age 77, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Ms. Cash was born on September 20, 1942 in Franklin County. She spent her career serving the people of Franklin County through the local health department and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Glenda was the definition of a true southern mother and grandmother, full of love and a whole lot of sass. You never left her home without a good laugh and a full belly. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. Pastor Sammy Taylor will be officiating. Burial service for immediate family will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Cash; parents, Asa Veto and Annie Geraldine Trapp; and brother, Norman Trapp.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jeff (Sarah) Cash, Shane (Shelley) Cash, Greg (Tammy) Cash and Mitzi (Charles) Patrick; grandchildren, Keisha (Aaron) Reinders, Josh Cash, Lindsay (Tanner) Hall, Emily (Andrew) Thornton, Michael (Caitlin) Cash, Tanner Cash, Taylor Cash, Barret Bennett and Sara (Joshua) Saxon; great- grandchildren, Lilly, Ezra, Tate, Judd, Bo and two additional great-grandbabies coming in August; niece, Andrea and nephew, Chris.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Holden, Dr. Lango and Dr. Ahmed for their special care of Ms. Cash through the years.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
