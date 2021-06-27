PALOS HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS — Glenda Carolyn Litchford, 70, died June 17, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel with burial to follow in Antioch Cemetery, Phil Campbell.

